2024-05-11 birdies? by mona65
2024-05-11 birdies?

This Rhinanthus is called “Klappertopf” (Rattling Pot) in my language, and the name comes from the sound its small seeds make when they rattle inside the ripening capsule.

Funnily enough, I also see small yellow birds peeking out between the leaves.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
May 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
We call it Yellow Rattle, a friend planted over 100 in her garden, none grew to maturity

This is a fabulous beauty of a photo
May 11th, 2024  
