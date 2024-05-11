Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3019
2024-05-11 birdies?
This Rhinanthus is called “Klappertopf” (Rattling Pot) in my language, and the name comes from the sound its small seeds make when they rattle inside the ripening capsule.
Funnily enough, I also see small yellow birds peeking out between the leaves.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3189
photos
342
followers
50
following
827% complete
View this month »
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-24
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
May 11th, 2024
JackieR
ace
We call it Yellow Rattle, a friend planted over 100 in her garden, none grew to maturity
This is a fabulous beauty of a photo
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is a fabulous beauty of a photo