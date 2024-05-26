Previous
2024-05-26 Annecy by mona65
2024-05-26 Annecy

Morning stroll through Annecy before everyone else visited. Gorgeous old town, along rivers an canals. Weekend, Mothersday and Sunday Market,... we left when people took over,...





Mona

mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Corinne
I love this place ! Nice ambiance you captured !
May 27th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful pov and reflections.
May 28th, 2024  
Dorothy
Lovely!
May 28th, 2024  
