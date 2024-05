2027-05-26 Camarque

Long hike through the salt marshes in the Camarque. Highly overcast, with a few showers, so I was all alone, except a few groups on horseback.

Saw hundreds of flamingoes, some spoonbills, silk herons and all sorts of snipes. As well as a million of hungry mosquitos. Despite being prepared with covered skin and repellent, some of them didn‘t care for a drop of blood.