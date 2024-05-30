2024-05-30 Villefranche de Conflent France

Somehow this picture didn‘t make the upload. Sometimes the internet is poor, when traveling, what is ok.



Solo hike and visite of the medieval town Villefranche, as my husband „needed“ to do some remote work for an important client in Greece.



Thes is the the first story of the 3 story high intact defensive wall, the surround the little town. The town was of important French defense against possible Spanish incursions. And now is a UNESCO World Heritage Site on belongs to the most beautiful towns of France Group. I would sign that, and next to it is historically highly interesting and so well preserved and taken care of. And I loved the light the greeted me on every corner.