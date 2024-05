2024-05-31 Vall d‘Incles, Andorra

Easy, but most wonderful hike in the Vall d‘Incles in Andorra. Very strong and cold wind, but at this altitude spring is in high season and the flora is amazing. Mountain Poets Daffodils everywhere, yellow and purple Elder-flowered Marsh Orchids, Gentians, Moonworts,... and every few meters there is a little creek tumbling over the rocks.