2024-06-01 Vall Tristaina, Andorra

Great hike on high elevation. We didn‘t exactly the round tour around all the 5 mountain lakes as planned, as there have been steep and unsafe snowfields still covering the path. No need to stick to a plan, when there is a risk. We extended the the tour at the end with a circle in a high alpine marsh. Flora was all along great: tiniest sundew, butterflower, mountain daffodils, Erithronium dens-canis (never seen them before), etc..