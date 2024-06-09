2024-06-09 my little warrior

Xia spent our vacation at grandma’s house. Due to Grisli, my mom’s cat (double the size of our lil' one), not getting along with a house guest, they were kept separate within the house. Xia, being resourceful, learned to open doors by pressing down the handle, and they managed to meet. My little warrior ended up with a few scratches on the nose, but Grisli also had to pay a price. Now that Xia is back home, she relaxes middst the photography gear, almost as if she’s saying, ‘Next time, take me along with your gear!’”