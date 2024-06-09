Previous
2024-06-09 my little warrior by mona65
2024-06-09 my little warrior

Xia spent our vacation at grandma’s house. Due to Grisli, my mom’s cat (double the size of our lil' one), not getting along with a house guest, they were kept separate within the house. Xia, being resourceful, learned to open doors by pressing down the handle, and they managed to meet. My little warrior ended up with a few scratches on the nose, but Grisli also had to pay a price. Now that Xia is back home, she relaxes middst the photography gear, almost as if she’s saying, ‘Next time, take me along with your gear!’”
Mona

L. H. ace
I’ve seen very few cats that readily accept another one. I did see one particularly gentle cat, accept my kitten. Glad she is OK and yes, she is a warrior.
June 9th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cats do seem to be less tolerant of new ones, that’s for sure. Glad all are okay, such a sweet looking little girl!
June 9th, 2024  
