Previous
Photo 3047
2024-06-30 right in the middle of the year
Half year update of my 365 flower's embroidery temperatur wheel,... on day 182. It is slowly getting "warmer".
Free style and free wheeling,...
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
6
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3217
photos
339
followers
50
following
834% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
30th June 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
embroidery
,
mw-24
,
mw-temperature wheel 2024
wendy frost
ace
Very pretty Temperature Wheel with the lovely soft colours.
June 30th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Wow, I've seen seen one of those before, it looks amazing!
June 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautifully presented
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is coming along nicely.
June 30th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It looks amazing and like a lot of work. How often do you work on it and how much do you do each time?
June 30th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
What a beautiful piece of work, it’s growing nicely!
June 30th, 2024
