Previous
2024-06-30 right in the middle of the year by mona65
Photo 3047

2024-06-30 right in the middle of the year

Half year update of my 365 flower's embroidery temperatur wheel,... on day 182. It is slowly getting "warmer".

Free style and free wheeling,...
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Very pretty Temperature Wheel with the lovely soft colours.
June 30th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Wow, I've seen seen one of those before, it looks amazing!
June 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautifully presented
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is coming along nicely.
June 30th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
It looks amazing and like a lot of work. How often do you work on it and how much do you do each time?
June 30th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
What a beautiful piece of work, it’s growing nicely!
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise