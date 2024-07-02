Previous
2024-07-02 fleeting scene by mona65
2024-07-02 fleeting scene

Going close to a burning matchstick, observing the transformation. Taken with the raqynox lens, on top of my macro lens.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Kathy ace
Nice textures and colors.
July 2nd, 2024  
Maria Darby
Excellent macro + image.
July 2nd, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Awesome close up
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. A great capture.
July 2nd, 2024  
