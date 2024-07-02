Sign up
Photo 3049
2024-07-02 fleeting scene
Going close to a burning matchstick, observing the transformation. Taken with the raqynox lens, on top of my macro lens.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
flame
,
match
,
matchstick
,
raynox
,
mw-raynox
,
mw-24
Kathy
ace
Nice textures and colors.
July 2nd, 2024
Maria Darby
Excellent macro + image.
July 2nd, 2024
Martyn Drage
Awesome close up
July 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. A great capture.
July 2nd, 2024
