Photo 3050
2024-07-03 it's raining again
The reflection of the first row of houses in the oldtown of my city, shimmers on the wet tin roof of a boat house.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3220
photos
339
followers
50
following
835% complete
3050
7
365-...
DSC-RX100M7
3rd July 2024 5:03pm
reflection
oldtown
mw-reflection
mw-24
