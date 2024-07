Been hiking with my Mum, in the French part of Switzerland. We hiked and visited Creux du Van, some steep rock walls in a horseshoe shape that offer one of the most grandiose panoramas in Switzerland. Here an earlier picture, showing the rock walls. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2022-05-07 But today, we also enjoyed the view above the rim, that showed a glimps to the Alps.