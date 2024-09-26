Previous
2024-09-26 hold on by mona65
Photo 3084

2024-09-26 hold on

The still-green beech foliage catched this fallen leaf and allowing it to bask in a bit more autumn light.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Mona

Barb
Beautiful light!
September 26th, 2024  
