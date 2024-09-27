2024-09-27 after rain follows sunshine

This is the literal translation of “auf Regen folgt Sonnenschein” a German idiom, that is similar to the English saying "every cloud has a silver lining,” meaning that difficult times are often followed by better ones.



That saying worked quite well today, as I went on a joyride with my mum to visit an art exhibition in an old monastery, which turned out to be an absolute disaster. Not because we did drive halfway across Switzerland for it, and not that it also poured rain, causing the outdoor sculptures to sink into mud. It was the indoor exhibition in the 11th-century chapel that was soooooo bad. A total mishmash of poorly executed "art pieces", each seemingly competing to be the least engaging. Or maybe we just didn't and dont understand art.



To cheer ourselves up and forget about the expensive entrance fee, we drove even farther to Solothurn, strolled through the old streets, ate cake, visited a museum and a church, and enjoyed the fact that the sun came out again. Our silver lining. And I even got a puddle picture.