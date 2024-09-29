2024-09-29 fiber optic adventure: from chaos to creativity

Our internet provider intents to increas the transmission rate. However, beforehand we had to replace the fiber optic cable. What sounded simple turned out to be a bigger effort because we had to pull the cable out from behind the furniture and lay the new one. For this, I had to clear out all my craft supplies, wool and stitching yarns and photo props. But it inspired me to find the fiber optic decoration thingy and create a photo of the day with one of the little people.