2024-09-29 fiber optic adventure: from chaos to creativity by mona65
Our internet provider intents to increas the transmission rate. However, beforehand we had to replace the fiber optic cable. What sounded simple turned out to be a bigger effort because we had to pull the cable out from behind the furniture and lay the new one. For this, I had to clear out all my craft supplies, wool and stitching yarns and photo props. But it inspired me to find the fiber optic decoration thingy and create a photo of the day with one of the little people.
Mona

