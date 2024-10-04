Sign up
Previous
Photo 3094
2024-10-02 find that little critter
I didn’t notice that little fellow while trying to capture the light on the grass. Since it’s out of focus, I was tempted to clone it out.
But hey…he/she is kind of cute.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
4
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3264
photos
321
followers
47
following
847% complete
View this month »
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd October 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-24
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Acute little bug taking centre stage.
October 4th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
beautiful!
October 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cool image and light
October 4th, 2024
