2024-10-02 find that little critter by mona65
2024-10-02 find that little critter

I didn’t notice that little fellow while trying to capture the light on the grass. Since it’s out of focus, I was tempted to clone it out.
But hey…he/she is kind of cute.
Mona

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Acute little bug taking centre stage.
October 4th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
beautiful!
October 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool image and light
October 4th, 2024  
