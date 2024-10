2024-10-18 sea salt pods

We hiked through the Sečovlje Salina Nature Park, and have been lucky enough to spot some silk herons and a kingfisher. But we also liked a lot the structures of the salt pans, where until today the salt is harvested by hand and based on the tradition.

Day 6/14 of our trip with no plan, no destination, mo stress, we are now at the Adriatic Seaside.