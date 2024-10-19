Previous
2024-20-19 mosaic of untold stories by mona65
2024-20-19 mosaic of untold stories

In the Euphrasian Basilica of Poreč (UNESCO Heritage) mosaics fragments of th 4th and 5th century have been discovered. Here in the mosaic workshop they are restored and preserved and other small fragments are waiting to be catalogued.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Mona

@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
