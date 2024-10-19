Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3109
2024-20-19 mosaic of untold stories
In the Euphrasian Basilica of Poreč (UNESCO Heritage) mosaics fragments of th 4th and 5th century have been discovered. Here in the mosaic workshop they are restored and preserved and other small fragments are waiting to be catalogued.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3279
photos
319
followers
46
following
851% complete
View this month »
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-...
Taken
19th October 2024 10:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mosaic
,
croatia
,
poreč
,
mw-24
,
„euphrasian
,
basilica“
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close