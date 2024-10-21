Previous
2024-10-21 hidden gem by mona65
2024-10-21 hidden gem

Strenuous hike through the Vela Draga Canyon in the Učka Nature Park. It was both challenging and rewarding. The trail zigzags steeply up rugged terrain, and required careful navigation over steep rocky patches, with even a bit of „climbing“. At the end point we could admire one of the bigger limestone columns and a breathtaking panorama in this geomorphological monument. We even found some tiny fossils, we of course let them be there, where they have been for millions of years. So yes, every step up and down, was worthwhile the effort.
Day 9/14 of our trip with no plan, no destination, no stress and lots of surprising gems, like this one.
Mona

@mona65
JackieR ace
I'm exhausted reading you wonderful narrative and that view is fabulous
October 22nd, 2024  
