2024-10-29 grey blanket by mona65
Photo 3119

2024-10-29 grey blanket

This morning, as I left for work, the world was enveloped in a thick, eerie fog. The darkness of the early hour combined with the dense mist created an almost surreal atmosphere.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
854% complete

Kartia ace
Looks very mysterious.
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A very eerie feel.
October 29th, 2024  
