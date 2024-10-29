Sign up
Previous
Photo 3119
2024-10-29 grey blanket
This morning, as I left for work, the world was enveloped in a thick, eerie fog. The darkness of the early hour combined with the dense mist created an almost surreal atmosphere.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3289
photos
319
followers
46
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
29th October 2024 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
mw-24
Kartia
ace
Looks very mysterious.
October 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A very eerie feel.
October 29th, 2024
