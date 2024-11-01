Sign up
Photo 3120
2024-11-01 window with a view
Joyride with my Mum to Harder Kulm in Interlaken. Just before steping out of the top station of the Harder Kulm Railroad, already the view out of the window was a blast.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Tags
switzerland
,
interlaken
,
mw-24
,
harder kulm
Corinne
Wonderful view !
November 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
What a view.
November 1st, 2024
