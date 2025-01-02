Previous
2025-01-02 storm warning lights are "on" by mona65
2025-01-02 storm warning lights are "on"

Down at the lake. The power and beauty of a winter storm in the making, with the warning lights already blinking, in slow cadence.
Still, the serene human presence at the lake front, calms down the worries of whats coming.
2nd January 2025

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Susan Wakely ace
So atmospheric.
January 2nd, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
The calm before the storm...?

I've not heard of those lights before. Are they for sailors or the people who live on the shore?

January 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Doesn’t look too bad here and it has a dramatic sky. Hope the storm isn’t too bad.
January 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 2nd, 2025  
