Previous
Photo 3124
2025-01-02 storm warning lights are "on"
Down at the lake. The power and beauty of a winter storm in the making, with the warning lights already blinking, in slow cadence.
Still, the serene human presence at the lake front, calms down the worries of whats coming.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
4
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3294
photos
320
followers
46
following
855% complete
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd January 2025 4:54pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
central switzerland
,
mw-25
,
storm in the making
Susan Wakely
ace
So atmospheric.
January 2nd, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
The calm before the storm...?
I've not heard of those lights before. Are they for sailors or the people who live on the shore?
January 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Doesn’t look too bad here and it has a dramatic sky. Hope the storm isn’t too bad.
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 2nd, 2025
