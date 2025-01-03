2025-01-03 icy ice age legacy

The small lake, not far from my home is located in the hilly moraine landscape and is a so-called dead-ice-lake (kettle lake). It was formed after the last ice age in a terrain depression without outflow.The builders of this moraine landscape were two gigantic glaciers that converged at this place during the last ice age (ended about 12000 years ago) - namely the Reuss glacier and the Linth glacier. Now this is a lovely landscape near my home with smooth hills, Drumlins and little valleys. And last night, the little snow storm we had, covered everything with magic.



As seen on the first joyride of 2025 with my Mum, driving home, around sunset.