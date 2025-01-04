stiches through time / 2024 temperature wheel

The embroidered temperature wheel I stitched last year, for 2024. Kind of a 365 project too, as every "flower" shows the temperature of the day. Reflecting how the temperature changes throughout the year.
Some of the embroidery yarn used in this project holds a special significance, as it came from my, dear late mother-in-law Yolanda, and possibly even from her mother. In the process of unraveling a handrolled ball of yarn, I discovered a piece of an old newspaper article from August 1941 about Winston Churchill, hidden within as base. This adds a historical and emotional layer to the project, connecting the past with the present in a unique and meaningful way.