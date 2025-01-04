Previous
stiches through time / 2024 temperature wheel by mona65
Photo 3126

stiches through time / 2024 temperature wheel

The embroidered temperature wheel I stitched last year, for 2024. Kind of a 365 project too, as every "flower" shows the temperature of the day. Reflecting how the temperature changes throughout the year.

Some of the embroidery yarn used in this project holds a special significance, as it came from my, dear late mother-in-law Yolanda, and possibly even from her mother. In the process of unraveling a handrolled ball of yarn, I discovered a piece of an old newspaper article from August 1941 about Winston Churchill, hidden within as base. This adds a historical and emotional layer to the project, connecting the past with the present in a unique and meaningful way.

Here a bit of the process: https://365project.org/tags/mw-temperature%20wheel%202024
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Completely amazing! Beautiful flat lay photo and fascinating narrative!
January 4th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Oh my goodness this is amazing. I think it is much prettier than my one where I did a motif a day. I said I would not do another, but perhaps I might do one like this next year. It might be better doing mine based on how much rain each day....mine would certainly look very blue if I used that colour for rainfall lol.
January 4th, 2025  
Sally Ings ace
This is so beautiful and intricate. What a creative way to record the temperature.
January 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully done.
January 4th, 2025  
Nicki Suthers
This is such a beautiful piece. I've see similar themes within knitting and crochet, but never embroidery. I really, really, love it! I also love how you have also incorporated all the other elements into the photo to show it's story.
January 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh it's beautiful
January 4th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
An amazing piece of work with so many different kinds of significance.
January 4th, 2025  
☠northy ace
This is absolutely gorgeous! And so much more practical than the temp blanket from last year that I’m still trying to finish off, but which is positively unwieldy…. What will you do with it? Will you do another this year?
January 4th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Wow, this is an amazing project. Lovely result!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact