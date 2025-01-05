Sign up
Previous
Photo 3127
2025-01-05 warm front wash away winter wonderland
Unfortunately, a warm front and rain last night devoured all the beautiful snow. But at least there was a bit of a lovely atmosphere from the sky towards the evening.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3297
photos
322
followers
47
following
856% complete
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Taken
5th January 2025 4:47pm
Tags
landscape
,
central switzerland
,
mw-25
haskar
ace
Wow! Amazing scene and capture.
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene.
January 5th, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Beautiful
January 5th, 2025
