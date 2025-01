2025-01-06 a puddle's revenge

The Unseen Splash. To capture this reflection in this big puddle, I had to crouch on a small, wet, grassy slope, and of course, I eventually slipped. The camera stayed dry, but I didn't. I should keep a tally of how often I get wet or dirty while photographing. Luckily, no one saw this mishap - only you know about it. And my washing machine.