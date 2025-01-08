Previous
2025-01-08 when two towers make a skyline
2025-01-08 when two towers make a skyline

The only two higher building of the town, matching the poles on the little jetty.
Calm before another storm.
8th January 2025

Joan Robillard
Lovely
January 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Delightfully moody.
January 8th, 2025  
