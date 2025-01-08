Sign up
Previous
Photo 3130
2025-01-08 when two towers make a skyline
The only two higher building of the town, matching the poles on the little jetty.
Calm before another storm.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3300
photos
325
followers
51
following
857% complete
View this month »
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th January 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jetty
,
mw-25
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Delightfully moody.
January 8th, 2025
