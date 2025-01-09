Sign up
Photo 3131
2025-01-09 dinner is late (again)
As I had to insert a macro photo session while cooking, because I saw beauty in the mangetout (sugar snap pea) strings that curled so nicely. I remove the fibers that run along the seams, as I think they are rather unpleasent to chew.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
7
6
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3301
photos
326
followers
51
following
857% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Taken
9th January 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mangetout
,
sugar snap pea
,
mw-food
,
mw-25
,
kefen
Juergen
Oh this is beautiful.
January 9th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Very delicate!
January 9th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice macro
January 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very lovely! Good eye!
January 9th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
I love what you have captured.
January 9th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Nice lighting.
January 9th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely close up.
January 9th, 2025
