2025-01-09 dinner is late (again) by mona65
2025-01-09 dinner is late (again)

As I had to insert a macro photo session while cooking, because I saw beauty in the mangetout (sugar snap pea) strings that curled so nicely. I remove the fibers that run along the seams, as I think they are rather unpleasent to chew.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
Juergen
Oh this is beautiful.
January 9th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Very delicate!
January 9th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice macro
January 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very lovely! Good eye!
January 9th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
I love what you have captured.
January 9th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Nice lighting.
January 9th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely close up.
January 9th, 2025  
