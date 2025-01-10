Previous
2024-01-10 xundheit by mona65
Photo 3132

2024-01-10 xundheit

"Health First, an exhibition with side effects". Interesting, interactive and sensory exhibition, about the big questions concerning "health".

Visited on todays joyride with my Mum.

~Mum completely absorbet, as she listens to an interview with a midwife and a hospice nurse.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Mona

JackieR ace
Were you the only ones there???
January 10th, 2025  
Joan ace
Wow!
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting exhibition.
January 10th, 2025  
