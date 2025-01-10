Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3132
2024-01-10 xundheit
"Health First, an exhibition with side effects". Interesting, interactive and sensory exhibition, about the big questions concerning "health".
Visited on todays joyride with my Mum.
~Mum completely absorbet, as she listens to an interview with a midwife and a hospice nurse.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3302
photos
326
followers
51
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
10th January 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exhibition
,
mw-25
,
stapferhaus
JackieR
ace
Were you the only ones there???
January 10th, 2025
Joan
ace
Wow!
January 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What an interesting exhibition.
January 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close