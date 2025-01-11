Previous
2025-01-11 a tear in the clouds by mona65
2025-01-11 a tear in the clouds

The weather forecast predicted snow here at the foothills of the Alps, for last night and today, but it stayed dry in your area, and only the mountains got a proper dusting of white.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
vaidas ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Biblical.
January 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous sky
January 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Mysteriously beautiful
January 11th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Stunningly beautiful and dramatic sky
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
January 11th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Gobsmackingly good! 😃
January 11th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
WOW......how very fab is that !
January 11th, 2025  
