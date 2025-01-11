Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3133
2025-01-11 a tear in the clouds
The weather forecast predicted snow here at the foothills of the Alps, for last night and today, but it stayed dry in your area, and only the mountains got a proper dusting of white.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
8
8
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3303
photos
326
followers
51
following
858% complete
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365-...
Taken
11th January 2025 3:09pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-25
vaidas
ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Biblical.
January 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous sky
January 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Mysteriously beautiful
January 11th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Stunningly beautiful and dramatic sky
January 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
January 11th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Gobsmackingly good! 😃
January 11th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
WOW......how very fab is that !
January 11th, 2025
