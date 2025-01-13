Previous
2025-01-13 midnight "blues" by mona65
2025-01-13 midnight "blues"

A little embroidery project, when creativity takes over during those sleepless hours, preventing the brain from spiraling.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
Maria Darby
Beautiful. tell us how you made it please......
January 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
January 13th, 2025  
