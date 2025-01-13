Sign up
Previous
Photo 3135
2025-01-13 midnight "blues"
A little embroidery project, when creativity takes over during those sleepless hours, preventing the brain from spiraling.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
4
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
Tags
blues
,
mw-25
,
midnight blues
,
mw-embroidery
Maria Darby
Beautiful. tell us how you made it please......
January 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
January 13th, 2025
