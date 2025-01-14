Sign up
Previous
Photo 3136
2025-01-15 orbital glow
I'm away at a conference and the convention center has the most beautiful lights in the bathrooms.
So this is for my first get pushed challenge from Mary
@mcsiegle
, doing a black and white abstract with geometrical quality.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
3306
photos
328
followers
58
following
859% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
14th January 2025 11:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-25
,
get-pushed-650
Mona
ace
@mcsiegle
Here my first aproach to your challenge It is a bit cheated, as I had it taken, before. reading your challenge. But as I was. on a conference the whole day, I was glad I had something on my camera role I could take for it.
January 14th, 2025
