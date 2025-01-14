Previous
2025-01-15 orbital glow by mona65
2025-01-15 orbital glow

I'm away at a conference and the convention center has the most beautiful lights in the bathrooms.

So this is for my first get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle, doing a black and white abstract with geometrical quality.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Mona

@mona65
Mona ace
@mcsiegle Here my first aproach to your challenge It is a bit cheated, as I had it taken, before. reading your challenge. But as I was. on a conference the whole day, I was glad I had something on my camera role I could take for it.
January 14th, 2025  
