2025-01-15 shattered in universe? by mona65
Photo 3137

2025-01-15 shattered in universe?

Played with the shell of a breakfast egg. Galactic Eggshells.

For my first get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle, doing a black and white abstract with geometrical quality.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
859% complete

