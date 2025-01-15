Sign up
Photo 3137
2025-01-15 shattered in universe?
Played with the shell of a breakfast egg. Galactic Eggshells.
For my first get pushed challenge from Mary
@mcsiegle
, doing a black and white abstract with geometrical quality.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Mona
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
Tags
abstract
,
eggshell
,
mw-25
,
get-pushed-650
