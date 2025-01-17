Previous
2025-01-17 stoos seeli by mona65
2025-01-17 stoos seeli

Went for a winter hike with my Mum, around the car-free mountain village of Stoos, on Stoos Mountain, not far from our home. You can reach this village with the he steepest funicular railway in the world, that reaches a gradient of 110% (47 degrees).
The image is from the frozen tiny lake "Stoos Seeli" near the village. They have a ventilation system installed (frozen bubbles), to improve aquatic life, and prevent freezing over to much, as this lake also serves as an emergency drinking water reservoir and fire-fighting lake, as well as for snow-making.
I have this get-pushed challenge from @mcsiegle that should show an abstract in black & white, with a geometrical quality. I didn't like it in black and white, and as it has not the strongest geometrical quality, I go in colour, and just follow that series of circles this week.
Mona

The ice that does form has really interesting patterns. That must be quite some ride up the funicular rail.
