2025-01-18 winter hike by mona65
2025-01-18 winter hike

Yesterdays winter hike with my Mum, on Stoos Mountain.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be gaps in my project. I'll try to capture moments...
860% complete

Kelly Ann Gray ace
GORGEOUS!
January 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sunbursts and shadows.
January 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous sunburst!
January 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Absolutely perfect!
January 18th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful light, so special to be able to still hike with your mother!
January 18th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
January 18th, 2025  
