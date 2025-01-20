Previous
2025-01-20 white again by mona65
2025-01-20 white again

"Someone" spilled hot chocolate on my curtains, so they had to be washed out of schedule. While hanging them up, the folds of the lead tape inspired me to take a photo. Finding something good in an otherwise unpleasant task
Mona

