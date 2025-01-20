Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3142
2025-01-20 white again
"Someone" spilled hot chocolate on my curtains, so they had to be washed out of schedule. While hanging them up, the folds of the lead tape inspired me to take a photo. Finding something good in an otherwise unpleasant task
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651: Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be...
3312
photos
329
followers
58
following
860% complete
View this month »
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
20th January 2025 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close