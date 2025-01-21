Previous
2025-01-21 the wonder of refraction by mona65
2025-01-21 the wonder of refraction

It is all about physics.
Got a really cool get-pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett:
to try an image using refraction (in any way that appeals).
Wonderful, it is like a license to play.
Mona

@dkbarnett Thank you Delwyn for this very cool get-pushed theme. I love it and have more ideas how to get that physics playing.
January 21st, 2025  
It’s beautiful. I love all the lines and shapes.
January 21st, 2025  
see ....get pushed is fun!
January 21st, 2025  
This is fantastic!
January 21st, 2025  
