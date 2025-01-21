Sign up
Previous
Photo 3143
2025-01-21 the wonder of refraction
It is all about physics.
Got a really cool get-pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
:
to try an image using refraction (in any way that appeals).
Wonderful, it is like a license to play.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
4
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651: Update 2025:...Year N°11!
3313
photos
329
followers
58
following
861% complete
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st January 2025 12:34pm
Tags
refraction
,
mw-25
,
get-pushed-651
Mona
ace
@dkbarnett
Thank you Delwyn for this very cool get-pushed theme. I love it and have more ideas how to get that physics playing.
January 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It’s beautiful. I love all the lines and shapes.
January 21st, 2025
kali
ace
see ....get pushed is fun!
January 21st, 2025
Joan
ace
This is fantastic!
January 21st, 2025
