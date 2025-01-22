Sign up
Previous
Photo 3144
2025-01-22 cocktail hour illusion
It is all about physics.
Got a really cool get-pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
:
to try an image using refraction (in any way that appeals).
Wonderful, it is like a license to play.
Today, refraction (light bending) as the straw and giraffe appear distorted, both inside and outside the liquid, creating an optical illusion.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
3
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651: Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine, there will inevitably be...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So fun!
January 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic
January 22nd, 2025
