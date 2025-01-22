Previous
2025-01-22 cocktail hour illusion by mona65
2025-01-22 cocktail hour illusion

It is all about physics.
Got a really cool get-pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett:
to try an image using refraction (in any way that appeals).
Wonderful, it is like a license to play.

Today, refraction (light bending) as the straw and giraffe appear distorted, both inside and outside the liquid, creating an optical illusion.

Mona

@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651:
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So fun!
January 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic
January 22nd, 2025  
