It is all about physics.Got a really cool get-pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett to try an image using refraction (in any way that appeals).Wonderful, it is like a license to play.In my language, a light bulb is literally translated as "glow pear" (Swiss German Glüäbirä - German Glühbirne). Today, someone on the internet made fun of the Glühbirne, saying that some German words are kind of funny. While that's true, I believe every language has its own amusing words and expressions.