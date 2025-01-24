Previous
2025-01-24 a bit overcast

On todays joyride with my Mum, we did another winter hike. Above the village of Braunwald in the Glarus Alps.
Jo
a great picture, I like it.
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
January 24th, 2025  
