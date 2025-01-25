Previous
2025-01-25 the dance of day and night

The transition from sunset to blue hour, as seen from our place. After a set of foggy days, it is nice to see the layers of the pre Alps and Alps again.
Mona

@mona65
Martyn Drage ace
Wow ,that is amazing
January 25th, 2025  
Deeeedraaaa
Love the depth and color
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous tones and layers.
January 25th, 2025  
