2025-01-26 travellers joy by mona65
2025-01-26 travellers joy

Fruits of the common clematis vitalba. The feathered seeds are widely distributed by the wind.
I read, that in Switzerland this plant has been used during the stone age, to make rope, and waving baskets.
Mona

