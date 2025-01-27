Previous
2025-01-27 chilly caps by mona65
2025-01-27 chilly caps

Unusual "winter" musrooms, apeared overnight, just next to my parking spot. Well thanks, for emerging, and volonteering in a picture.
27th January 2025

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction
Jackie Snider
Beautiful picture!
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully captured.
January 27th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like this photo!
January 27th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful capture
January 27th, 2025  
