Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3151
2025-01-29 old and new
Old and new buildings, from an underutilized Sanatorium in 1866 to a modern mental health care hospital, at the edge of its capacity.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine,...
3321
photos
331
followers
61
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
365-...
Taken
29th January 2025 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mw-25
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building in silhouette.
January 29th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love the lighting!
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close