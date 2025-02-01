Sign up
Previous
Photo 3154
2025-02-01 silent disappearance
I do not know, how many of these little anti-pasti bowls I had at the beginning. But they keep "vanishing", and only 6 are left.
For the flash of red 2025.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
5
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so while I'm doing fine,...
3324
photos
332
followers
61
following
864% complete
View this month »
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
1st February 2025 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchenalia
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for2025
JackieR
ace
They've snuck off with the tea spoons!!
February 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shape to these bowls.
February 1st, 2025
Kathy
ace
A lovely white on white photo.
February 1st, 2025
