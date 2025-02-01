Previous
2025-02-01 silent disappearance by mona65
Photo 3154

2025-02-01 silent disappearance

I do not know, how many of these little anti-pasti bowls I had at the beginning. But they keep "vanishing", and only 6 are left.

For the flash of red 2025.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mona

JackieR ace
They've snuck off with the tea spoons!!
February 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shape to these bowls.
February 1st, 2025  
Kathy ace
A lovely white on white photo.
February 1st, 2025  
