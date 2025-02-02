Previous
2025-02-02 whispers of flavor by mona65
2025-02-02 whispers of flavor

For the flash of red 2025.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so...
Kathryn M ace
All on its own....but a lovely composition.
February 2nd, 2025  
