Photo 3155
2025-02-02 whispers of flavor
For the flash of red 2025.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so...
3325
photos
332
followers
61
following
Tags
bokeh
,
kitchenalia
,
highkey
,
white on white
,
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for2025
Kathryn M
ace
All on its own....but a lovely composition.
February 2nd, 2025
