2025-02-03 tales of individuality

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: around the block



~ Work (by the shore of Lake Zurich)



I don't know if I understood the prompt for this week correctly, but I decided on the following interpretation. Around the block, but I will take a path I don't usually take.

So this is around the block at work in Zurich. I normally just go to Zurich for work, and do not roam around. So today I mixed with all kind of folks (tourists, runners, walkers, fresh air snappers) doing their things at noon.