2025-02-04 doorway to the past "1578"

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: around the block



~ Home (the heart of my little city)



The old town of my small city is just a short detour (one row of houses) from my usual path. It's special to me because I'm descended from a family of pewterers who primarily produced everyday tableware and lived only a few doors away from the picture. The first mentioned pewterer from my line, who brought the craft to its peak, died in 1644. It's fascinating to imagine him walking by this doorway and window around 450 years ago.



On the left, you can see a shop window that shows how shops used to look. The openings were closed with a board (Laden, which is where the word for "shop" and "shutter" in my language comes from). When the shop was open, the board was folded down, and the goods were displayed on it. Today, the old houses in the old town host charming boutiques, jewelers, and more.