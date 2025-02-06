Sign up
Previous
Photo 3159
2025-02-06 echo of the street
For "flash of red 2025" and get-pushed
This week: around the block
~ Home (coming and going)
April
@aecasey
challenged me to do a diptych with opposites.
Around the block, there are many hellos and goodbyes exchanged here and there.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
5
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so...
3329
photos
332
followers
61
following
Tags
for2025
,
mw-25
,
mw-for2025
Mona
ace
Cool challenge April
@aceasy
. Really it's hard for me to come up with something creative. Maybe I have a better idea in the next days, when I have a little bit more time on my hand.
February 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Terrific response to challenge
February 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great job on your challenge Mona! I think this is very creative.
February 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great result.
February 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 6th, 2025
