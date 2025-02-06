Previous
2025-02-06 echo of the street by mona65
Photo 3159

2025-02-06 echo of the street

For "flash of red 2025" and get-pushed
This week: around the block

~ Home (coming and going)

April @aecasey challenged me to do a diptych with opposites.

Around the block, there are many hellos and goodbyes exchanged here and there.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has its priorities, so...
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
Cool challenge April @aceasy. Really it's hard for me to come up with something creative. Maybe I have a better idea in the next days, when I have a little bit more time on my hand.
February 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific response to challenge
February 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great job on your challenge Mona! I think this is very creative.
February 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great result.
February 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact