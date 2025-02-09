2025-02-09 near calm

For "flash of red 2025"

This week: around the block



~ Home (going far, two blocks)



The sailboats have been out for a kind of a winter training. Didn't make a lot of sense, because it was so calm. And I was a bit surprised, as most boats are usually stored for the winter.



Following the latest Windows update, I've encountered a significant issue with my computer. The mouse is no longer functioning correctly, and is inresponsive. I'm glad, I have a techie as husband, but so far, there is no solution. We are considering, going back to the latest computer image. Hope nobody of you is affected by it.