Previous
2025-02-09 near calm by mona65
Photo 3162

2025-02-09 near calm

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: around the block

~ Home (going far, two blocks)

The sailboats have been out for a kind of a winter training. Didn't make a lot of sense, because it was so calm. And I was a bit surprised, as most boats are usually stored for the winter.

Following the latest Windows update, I've encountered a significant issue with my computer. The mouse is no longer functioning correctly, and is inresponsive. I'm glad, I have a techie as husband, but so far, there is no solution. We are considering, going back to the latest computer image. Hope nobody of you is affected by it.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Mona

ace
@mona65
Get Pushed: N°650 Jan 2025: black and white abstract with geometrical quality N°651 Jan 2025: refraction N°652 Jan 2025: architecture N°653 Feb 2025: diptych ~~ Update 2025:...Year N°11! Life has...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact