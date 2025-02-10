2025-02-10 vintage enough !

and get pushed N°654
Get pushed: Susan @wakelys challenged me to do a self portrait. And a contemplative look would be a bonus.
Well, alright, so here's the deal - I am NOT a fan of being photographed. Seriously, thats why I'm the person behind the camera. And self-portraits are right up there with "shopping for clothes" and "kale smoothies" on my list of favorite things (not!). But hey, that's what makes this challenge a true test of courage - a good push... right off the cliff!
And as I take part in the flash of red month, and have this plan in my head, how the final calendar of my months should be look like, Mondays have to be high key.
At least I'm vintage enough, to go for the wekly theme.
Good thing is, that I can enjoy the rest of my week, knowing that the self-portrait challenge is conquered. And this is my 3333st photo in the project.