2025-02-10 vintage enough ! by mona65
vintage enough !

For "flash of red 2025"
This week: vintage

and get pushed N°654
Get pushed: Susan @wakelys challenged me to do a self portrait. And a contemplative look would be a bonus.

Well, alright, so here's the deal - I am NOT a fan of being photographed. Seriously, thats why I'm the person behind the camera. And self-portraits are right up there with "shopping for clothes" and "kale smoothies" on my list of favorite things (not!). But hey, that's what makes this challenge a true test of courage - a good push... right off the cliff!

And as I take part in the flash of red month, and have this plan in my head, how the final calendar of my months should be look like, Mondays have to be high key.

At least I'm vintage enough, to go for the wekly theme.

Good thing is, that I can enjoy the rest of my week, knowing that the self-portrait challenge is conquered. And this is my 3333st photo in the project.
ace
Hi Susan @wakelys, thank you very much, for this hard challenge. Really hard for me, but I mustered all my courage and stepped in front of the camera. It was a big challenge for me, but I did it! ;-)
